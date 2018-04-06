Several websites down, govt denies hacking of defence ministry portal

After several govt websites including Defence and Home ministry were down, the government denied any attempt, saying the websites were down due to malfunctioning of a data storage device.

“The websites were down because of malfunctioning of a data storage device. There was no hacking,” a top official in the government said, adding the websites are getting operational one after the other.

“The Chinese sign on the is nothing but the logo for the website,” the official added. "There are total 7-8 websites which are down and they were all connected to one storage device," said the official.

The was down in the morning and it was suspected that Chinese hackers might have hacked it. The government official said no sensitive data is anyways placed on the website.



