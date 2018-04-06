JUST IN
Older adults grow just as many brain cells as younger people, finds study
Several websites down, govt denies hacking of defence ministry portal

The Chinese sign on the defence ministry website is nothing but the logo for the website, the official said

Sahil Makkar  |  New Delhi 

After several govt websites including Defence and Home ministry were down, the government denied any hacking attempt, saying the websites were down due to malfunctioning of a data storage device.

“The websites were down because of malfunctioning of a data storage device. There was no hacking,” a top official in the government said, adding the websites are getting operational one after the other.

“The Chinese sign on the defence ministry website is nothing but the logo for the website,” the official added. "There are total 7-8 websites which are down and they were all connected to one storage device," said the official.

The Defence Ministry website was down in the morning and it was suspected that Chinese hackers might have hacked it. The government official said no sensitive data is anyways placed on the website.
