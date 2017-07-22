Sexual assault case: Kerala Congress MLA arrested on rape charge

Congress MLA M Vincent was today arrested on a charge filed against him on the basis of a woman's complaint.



"The MLA has been arrested in the case," Kollam Police Commissioner Ajeetha Begum, who is heading the investigation team, told PTI.



Police questioned Vincent for over three hours at the MLA's hostel here after which he was arrested.Earlier, a case for abetting suicide had been registered against the MLA on the basis of the complaint of the 51-year-old woman, who had attempted suicide at nearby Balaramapuram last week after she was allegedly harassed by Vincent.Two days back, he was charged with a fresh case of and stalking after a detailed statement of the woman was taken and she had recorded her statement before the magistrate,Vincent, a first time MLA, represents Kovalam segment in Thiruvananthapuram.The statements of witnesses had been taken yesterday.Vincent has alleged that there was a "political conspiracy" behind the charge and filed a complaint with police, demanding a detailed probe into the matter.He also moved an anticipatory bail before a court here today.Police had at first registered an abetment of suicide case against Vincent after the woman's husband filed a complaint with police, alleging that the MLA used to repeatedly call her over the phone and harass her.