Shah Rukh, Aamir click first picture together in 25 years

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan (R) and Aamir Khan (L). (Photo courtesy: Twitter handle @iamsrk)

The two biggest Khans of Bollywood Aamir and Shah Rukh finally came together for the first picture in 25 years.

Shah Rukh, 51, who is mostly clicked hanging out with good friend Salman Khan, took to Twitter to share buddy selfie with the "Dangal" star.
In the picture both the actors are dressed in white and Aamir, 51, is seen sporting his "Thugs of Hindustan" look.

SRK and Aamir attended the 50th birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli. The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, who clicked the picture of the two Khans with Ajay.

