Shah Rukh, Aamir click first picture together in 25 years

The two biggest Khans of Aamir and Shah Rukh finally came together for the first picture in 25 years.

Shah Rukh, 51, who is mostly clicked hanging out with good friend Salman Khan, took to to share buddy with the "Dangal" star.

Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night. pic.twitter.com/7aYKOFll1a — (@iamsrk) February 10, 2017

In the picture both the actors are dressed in white and Aamir, 51, is seen sporting his "Thugs of Hindustan" look.

SRK and Aamir attended the 50th birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli. The party was attended by several celebrities including Karan Johar, who clicked the picture of the two Khans with Ajay.