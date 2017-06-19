Shah Rukh Khan and GMR to own teams in CSA's T20 Global League

and have acquired teams in the recently launched by (CSA). They are also promoters of franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception 10 years back. While SRK will own the franchise from Cape Town, Johannesburg will be the hometown for the GMR-promoted team. SRK co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise and owns the Delhi Daredevils franchise in the IPL. and have acquired teams in the recently launched by (CSA). They are also promoters of franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception 10 years back. While SRK will own the franchise from Cape Town, Johannesburg will be the hometown for the GMR-promoted team. SRK co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise and owns the Delhi Daredevils franchise in the IPL.

A total of eight teams have been announced with promoters from India, Pakistan and Dubai among other nations. The tournament will be played in November this year with the final to be held on December 16.

The announcement was made in London on Monday, along with the announcement of the marquee players for each team. The marquee players allotted to the teams are all from the South African national cricket team. JP Duminy has been allotted as the marquee player for the SRK-owned team Cape Town Knight Riders while Kagiso Rabada will be the marquee player for GMR’s team.

“Competition was stiff, with more than 150 Expressions of Interest (EOI) received from around the world and a shortlist of heavy hitters to consider, but after rigorous discussions and engagement with each of the potential owners, we are certain that our final eight owners have the perfect combination of strategic insight and passion needed to make the first a complete success,” said president, Chris Nenzani. EY (previously known as Ernst & Young) ran the team owner selection process to ensure integrity, compliance and due diligence was followed throughout the process by both and potential owners.

“On behalf of all of us from Knight Riders, congratulations to for the launch of exciting new We are delighted and thankful that you have made Knight Riders part of the new Global League. South Africa is a beautiful country with beautiful people and I really look forward to be part of the exciting new journey and building something special together. We are particularly thrilled to make Cape Town and Newlands our new home away from home,” said

“We want to grow the Knight Riders brand globally, and acquiring a team in is a step in that direction. The South African league promises to be a great extravaganza and we are thankful to for making us part of the new phenomenon. Cape Town is a world-class city with a huge Cricket loving public and we are glad to launch Cape Town Knight Riders,” said Venky Mysore.

The eight South African or Protea Marquee Players have now been assigned to a team on the basis of the city they have historically been associated with or a city they will be able to build a strong association with. Alongside the Protea marquee players, the eight International marquee players that were previously announced will help drive the global spirit of competition as the franchises battle for top spot.

The international marquee players include Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Eoin Morgan (England), Kevin Pietersen (England), Kieron Pollard (West Indies) and Jason Roy (England). The international marquee players have not been allotted to the teams as of now. It is yet undecided whether Indian players will be participating in the league and the two country boards and in dialogue on the same.

“The announcement of the team owners is a key milestone to successfully launch our T20 Global League,” commented Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. “We are thrilled by the international mix of owners and the passion and excitement that was clearly demonstrated during the bidding process by them and the marquee players. It sets up our #T20GL as a fans favourite in the cricketing calendar.”