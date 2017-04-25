Shah Rukh Khan headed to Vancouver to deliver his first TED Talk

-
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is off to Vancouver to deliver his first TED Talk.
The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter to confirm the news.
Off to Vancouver. Last long stint there was during the Pardes shoot…now for TEDtalks pic.twitter.com/zFXdLi3dAf— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 24, 2017
Earlier, TED Talks Curator Special Projects, Juliet Blake gave a shout-out to SRK for his stint as a motivational speaker on the panel.
"Very excited to introduce @iamsrk on the TED stage this week."
To this Shah Rukh replied:
Apart from the Bollywood star, TED Talks will also see inspirational addresses by 90 speakers and performers, which include names like tennis legend Serena Williams and tech guru Elon Musk among others.
Looking forward to it and I hope I remember my speech!!! https://t.co/NDpdTWZVeQ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2017
Shah Rukh will also return to TV as the host of Hindi show "TED Talks India: Nayi Soch".
