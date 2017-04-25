TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Shah Rukh Khan headed to Vancouver to deliver his first TED Talk

51-year-old Bollywood superstar took to Twitter to confirm the news

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shah Rukh Khan
A still from the movie 'Raees' with Shah Rukh Khan standing on the left 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is off to Vancouver to deliver his first TED Talk.

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter to confirm the news.



Earlier, TED Talks Curator Special Projects, Juliet Blake gave a shout-out to SRK for his stint as a motivational speaker on the panel.

"Very excited to introduce @iamsrk on the TED stage this week."

To this Shah Rukh replied:

Apart from the Bollywood star, TED Talks will also see inspirational addresses by 90 speakers and performers, which include names like tennis legend Serena Williams and tech guru Elon Musk among others.

Shah Rukh will also return to TV as the host of Hindi show "TED Talks India: Nayi Soch".

