Mark Wahlberg, known for his roles in Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight is the world’s best-paid actor, according to the Forbes magazine’s annual list. At $68 million, his estimated pay packet from July 2016 to June 2017 was higher than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s $65 million.



Among Indian actors, ranks the highest in the world at 8th with $38 million in earnings during the period. is ranked 9th with an earning of $37 million and is 10th with $35.5 million.