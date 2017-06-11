Shah shifts focus on Kerala, Bengal; postpones meet with Delhi BJP leaders

Shah aims to pay more attention to politically crucial Bengal & Kerala before 2019 general elections

Shah aims to pay more attention to politically crucial Bengal & Kerala before 2019 general elections

chief Amit Shah's planned meet with party's unit workers and leaders as part of his 95-day all- tour, has been postponed, apparently in view of his enhanced focus on and



Party sources said, Shah was scheduled to interact with city units leaders in mid-June, but the programme was postponed, as he is paying more attention to politically crucial and before the 2019



No fresh date has been announced for a meet.



"We had received Shah's programme on June 14-15. But, now he has altered all his priorities focusing on and Bengal. The meet in has been postponed," said a senior party leader.



Shah had set off on an all- tour on April 29 with an aim to strengthen the party-base ahead of the next elections.



The has been trying to make inroads into the states, including and West Bengal, where it faired badly in 2014 elections, despite a "wave".



The had managed to win just 4 of the 102 seats in four states of West Bengal, Kerala, and in the 2014 elections.

Press Trust of India