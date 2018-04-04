Shahid Afridi invites wrath of Suresh Raina, Kapil Dev for Kashmir comment

-
ALSO READThere can't be another Kapil Dev, don't compare him with Pandya: Azhar If Pandya makes silly mistakes, don't compare him with me: Kapil Dev T20 squad: Suresh Raina's return to international cricket after a year Let selectors decide Dhoni's future in T20s: Kapil Dev Virat Kohli's wax figure to be latest addition at Madame Tussauds Delhi
-
Hitting back at Shahid Afridi for his controversial comments on Kashmir, India cricketer Suresh Raina and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar today asked the former Pakistan batsman to advise the Pakistan Army that it stops supporting extremists for maintaining peace in the Valley.
In a surprise comment, Afridi yesterday expressed concerns about "worrisome" situation in Kashmir and was mocked by Gautam Gambhir.
Today Raina, who has roots in Kashmir, took to twitter to offer advise to Afridi.
"Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born.
I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence," Raina wrote on the social networking site.
Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU