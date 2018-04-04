Shahid Afridi invites wrath of Suresh Raina, Kapil Dev for Kashmir comment

Hitting back at Shahid for his controversial comments on Kashmir, Suresh and Javed today asked the former batsman to advise the Army that it stops supporting extremists for maintaining peace in the Valley.

In a surprise comment, yesterday expressed concerns about "worrisome" situation in and was mocked by

Today Raina, who has roots in Kashmir, took to twitter to offer advise to

" is an integral part of and will remain so always. is the pious land where my forefathers were born.

I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our We want peace, not bloodshed and violence," wrote on the