JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC/ST protests: Amit Shah says Cong, Oppn to blame for Bharat Bandh deaths
Business Standard

Shahid Afridi invites wrath of Suresh Raina, Kapil Dev for Kashmir comment

Today Raina, who has roots in Kashmir, took to twitter to offer advise to Afridi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pakistan's Shahid Afridi watches his shot while batting against Australia during their Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, March 20, 2015

Hitting back at Shahid Afridi for his controversial comments on Kashmir, India cricketer Suresh Raina and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar today asked the former Pakistan batsman to advise the Pakistan Army that it stops supporting extremists for maintaining peace in the Valley.

In a surprise comment, Afridi yesterday expressed concerns about "worrisome" situation in Kashmir and was mocked by Gautam Gambhir.

Today Raina, who has roots in Kashmir, took to twitter to offer advise to Afridi.

"Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born.

I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence," Raina wrote on the social networking site.

First Published: Wed, April 04 2018. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements