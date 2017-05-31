Shaktikanta Das retires as Economic Affairs Secretary; Tapan Ray succeeds

Economic Affairs Secretary on Wednesday announced his retirement as the Corporate Affairs Secretary, after being associated with the of for almost 37 years.

"It has been a very good experience, especially in the last three years. I was very fortunate to be a part of such key reforms and structural changes that have come about in the Ministry of Finance," told reporters here.

He will be succeeded by Tapan Ray, who will take the additional charges as the new Economic Affairs Secretary.

Through a string of tweets, Das, who has been associated with several crucial reforms of the Ministry, asserted that he will continue to express his opinion on important matters, now as a private individual.

An IAS officer holding a Master's Degree from St Stephen's College, New Delhi, Das served as the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, of India; Special Commissioner and Commissioner of Administration, of Tamil Nadu; Secretary, Industries Department in of Tamil Nadu and various other distinguished services. He also served as Secretary of the Industries Department of of Tamil Nadu.

Prior to his tenure in the various ministries, Das served as a Non-Executive Director at Indian Bank from December 9, 2009 to December 5, 2012. Hereafter, he took charge as the Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd and then the Director at Life Insurance Corporation of