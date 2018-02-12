Rahul Gandhi slams Mohan Bhagwat: Shame on you for disrespecting our Army

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his disrespectful statement against the Indian army.
In his address at a school in Muzaffarpur on Sunday, Bhagwat claimed that RSS was capable of preparing military personnel in three days for which the Indian Army would take six to seven months.
The RSS Chief's speech is an insult to every Indian, because it disrespects those who have died for our nation. It is an insult to our flag because it insults every soldier who ever saluted it. Shame on you Mr Bhagwat, for disrespecting our martyrs and our Army. #ApologiseRSS pic.twitter.com/Gh7t4Ghgon— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 12, 2018
Bhagwat's controversial statement also sparked an outrage on social media.
