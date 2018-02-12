JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi's 'Housing for All' means nothing for India's 100 mn migrant workers
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi slams Mohan Bhagwat: Shame on you for disrespecting our Army

Bhagwat claimed that RSS was capable of preparing military personnel in three days for which the Indian Army would take six to seven months

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Media personnel seek Congress President Rahul Gandhi reaction to the Union Budget 2018-19 after it was presented in the Lok Sabha by Union minister Arun Jaitley, at Parliament in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his disrespectful statement against the Indian army.

In his address at a school in Muzaffarpur on Sunday, Bhagwat claimed that RSS was capable of preparing military personnel in three days for which the Indian Army would take six to seven months.

Bhagwat's controversial statement also sparked an outrage on social media.
First Published: Mon, February 12 2018. 11:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements