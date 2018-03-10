Shami doubtful for IPL 2018 over BCCI contract issue, domestic trouble

-
ALSO READMohammed Shami fiasco: Delhi Daredevils review situation; 10 developments Conspiracy to spoil my game: Shami squashes wife's 'domestic abuse' charge FIR against cricketer Mohammed Shami, family for attempt to murder, rape BCCI withholds Shami's contract after wife alleges domestic abuse Umesh, Shami return for first three Australia ODIs; Pandey retained
-
It's a tri-partite agreement between the player, the franchise and the BCCI." "BCCI is doing some internal checks and they said they would get back to us soon. We are waiting for their feedback," Dua added. ALSO READ: FIR against cricketer Mohammed Shami, family for attempt to murder, rapeVinod Rai, chairman of the committee of administrators governing the BCCI, has called it a "Catch 22" situation for the board. "Ordinarily you would distinguish and say that (the allegation) is a personal issue and the contract is a professional issue," Rai told the ESPN Cricket website. "But someone could easily point out and say this allegation is an unsavoury one and you are still rewarding him (Shami)." He was not immediately available for comment when Reuters contacted him on Saturday. ALSO READ: Conspiracy to spoil my game: Shami squashes wife's 'domestic abuse' charge Right-arm bowler Shami made his test debut for India in 2013 against West Indies and played the last of his 30 tests in South Africa in January. Shami has also played 50 one dayers and seven Twenty20 Internationals.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU