Shami would have left me and run away to UP had I not found his phone: Wife

Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami alleged on Sunday that her husband would have run away to Uttar Pradesh if she hadn't got his phone. Shami on Friday was charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following a complaint filed by his wife. He has been also charged under including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34. on March 7 alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and is also involved in several extra-marital affairs. Besides accusing the cricketer of abusing her, Hasin further said that she will drag the pacer to court for cheating on her. Mohammad Shami and got married in 2014. Here are the top 10 developments surrounding the Mohammed Shami fiasco: 1. Shami would have run away on Sunday said that the lanky fast bowler would have run away to Uttar Pradesh had she not got his phone 2. Shami demands investigation Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Sunday demanded thorough investigation into the allegation levelled against him by his wife Brushing off the allegations Shami told ANI that, "there have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don't want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly." 3. Shami says 'have faith in BCCI' Responding on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) discussing on the matter, the cricketer said that he has complete faith in the cricket control body. 4. BCCI to decide Shami's IPL fate While the participation of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been surrounded in uncertainty, Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua said that they are yet to take a call regarding the cricketer as they were awaiting direction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). 5. Facebook post: on Saturday posted several screenshots of Mohammed Shami's text messages to several women. 6. The first couple of Amroha

People in the native village of Mohammed Shami in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh are in disbelief at the turn of events, according to a ToI report. They said that the couple had visited them last month, they looked happy.

7. Fatwa against Hasin Jahan

Maulana Atif Qadri issues fatwa against Hasin Jahan, Wife Of Mohd. Shami, for posting his personal photos on Facebook, says Extra Marital Affair is legal in Islam and the wife should not interfere in husband's matter.

8. Shami' case handed to detective department

The case lodged against Indian cricketer for domestic violence, following a complaint filed by his wife, has now been taken up by the Detective Department of Kolkata's Lal Bazar Police.

According to sources, the case will be investigated by the Women's Grievance Cell.

9. NCW assures help to Mohammed Shami's wife

The Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday said that they will help Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, who has recently filed a written complaint against him and his family members.

Speaking to ANI, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said, "Mohammad Shami's wife has not approached us as yet, if she comes we will surely take her case".

10. Conspiracy to spoil my game: Shami

Mohammad Shami on Wednesday denied all allegations levelled by his wife and termed it 'baseless'.

Earlier, Hasin alleged that Shami abused her physically and mentally and is also involved in several extra-marital affairs.

Brushing off the allegations, Shami said that someone is conspiring against him to ruin his career.