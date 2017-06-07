TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Digital games can help refugee children suffering from depression
Business Standard

Shane Warne says 'too expensive' comment was tongue-in-cheek

Last April, Warne had expressed interest in working with the Indian team

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Shane Warne. Photo Wikimedia
Shane Warne. Photo Wikimedia

Shane Warne says his "tongue in cheek" comment that India can't afford him as a coach was blown out of proportion.

Warne was reacting to media reports quoting him saying "I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me".



"Re Indian coaching position. I was in a lift & was asked if I would put my hat in the ring I said "India can't afford me" tongue in cheek," he wrote on Twitter.

"Ps re @imVkohli & I would work well together as a quote, this is totally made up. I never said that to anyone, very disappointing journalism," Warne added.

It is not the first time that Warne has been linked to the India coach job.

Last April, Warne had expressed interest in working with the Indian team.

Current head coach Anil Kumble's one-year contract expires at the end of Champions Trophy and BCCI invited applications for the position despite India doing well under Kumble in the last 12 months.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Shane Warne says 'too expensive' comment was tongue-in-cheek

Last April, Warne had expressed interest in working with the Indian team

Shane Warne says his "tongue in cheek" comment that India can't afford him as a coach was blown out of proportion. Warned was reacting to media reports quoting him saying "I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me". "Re Indian coaching position. I was in a lift & was asked if I would put my hat in the ring I said "India can't afford me" tongue in cheek," he wrote on Twitter. "Ps re @imVkohli & I would work well together as a quote, this is totally made up. I never said that to anyone, very disappointing journalism," Warne added. It is not the first time that Warne has been linked to the India coach job. Last April, Warne had expressed interest in working with the Indian team. Current head coach Anil Kumble's one-year contract expires at the end of Champions Trophy and BCCI invited applications for the position despite India doing well under Kumble in the last 12 months. Shane Warne says his "tongue in cheek" comment that India can't afford him as a coach was blown out of proportion.

Warne was reacting to media reports quoting him saying "I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me".

"Re Indian coaching position. I was in a lift & was asked if I would put my hat in the ring I said "India can't afford me" tongue in cheek," he wrote on Twitter.

"Ps re @imVkohli & I would work well together as a quote, this is totally made up. I never said that to anyone, very disappointing journalism," Warne added.

It is not the first time that Warne has been linked to the India coach job.

Last April, Warne had expressed interest in working with the Indian team.

Current head coach Anil Kumble's one-year contract expires at the end of Champions Trophy and BCCI invited applications for the position despite India doing well under Kumble in the last 12 months. image
Business Standard
177 22

Shane Warne says 'too expensive' comment was tongue-in-cheek

Last April, Warne had expressed interest in working with the Indian team

Shane Warne says his "tongue in cheek" comment that India can't afford him as a coach was blown out of proportion.

Warne was reacting to media reports quoting him saying "I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me".

"Re Indian coaching position. I was in a lift & was asked if I would put my hat in the ring I said "India can't afford me" tongue in cheek," he wrote on Twitter.

"Ps re @imVkohli & I would work well together as a quote, this is totally made up. I never said that to anyone, very disappointing journalism," Warne added.

It is not the first time that Warne has been linked to the India coach job.

Last April, Warne had expressed interest in working with the Indian team.

Current head coach Anil Kumble's one-year contract expires at the end of Champions Trophy and BCCI invited applications for the position despite India doing well under Kumble in the last 12 months.

image
Business Standard
177 22