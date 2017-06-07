Shane Warne says 'too expensive' comment was tongue-in-cheek

-
ALSO READAnil Kumble may no longer be Team India's head coach; BCCI keeps post open Twitter trolls Sehwag after he sends a two line application for coach's job Anil Kumble says team won't curb aggression when playing against Australia It was just one bad day in office, says coach Anil Kumble Team India players to get up to Rs 50 lakh each as award
-
Shane Warne says his "tongue in cheek" comment that India can't afford him as a coach was blown out of proportion.
Warne was reacting to media reports quoting him saying "I am very expensive, I don't think they can afford me".
"Re Indian coaching position. I was in a lift & was asked if I would put my hat in the ring I said "India can't afford me" tongue in cheek," he wrote on Twitter.
"Ps re @imVkohli & I would work well together as a quote, this is totally made up. I never said that to anyone, very disappointing journalism," Warne added.
It is not the first time that Warne has been linked to the India coach job.
Last April, Warne had expressed interest in working with the Indian team.
Current head coach Anil Kumble's one-year contract expires at the end of Champions Trophy and BCCI invited applications for the position despite India doing well under Kumble in the last 12 months.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU