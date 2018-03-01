Kanchipuram: Devotees pay last respect to Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, in Kanchipuram on Wednesday. PTI Photo

7) Vijayendra Saraswathi to be new Shankaracharya: The junior pontiff Vijayendra Saraswathi will The junior pontiff Vijayendra Saraswathi will succeed Jayendra Saraswathi

The mutt was established by Adi Shankaracharya about 2520 years ago.

8) Tamil Nadu politicians pay their respect: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state education minister K A Sengottaiyan, former AIADMK minister K P Munuswamy and senior government officials have also paid their respects to the departed seer.

9) Saraswathi had been accused of murder: Though revered as a seer, Saraswathi's life had not been without controversies. He had been Though revered as a seer, Saraswathi's life had not been without controversies. He had been arrested in the sensational Sankararaman murder case of 2004, during the Jayalalithaa regime in Tamil Nadu. He was later cleared by a sessions court in 2013.

A Sankararaman, the manager of Kancheepuram's Sri Varadarajaperumal temple, had been brutally murdered in his office room in the temple on September 3, 2004, by a sharp-edged weapon. He had levelled charges of financial misappropriation in the mutt administration against and his junior Vijayendra Saraswathi, who will now succeed the late seer.

was arrested on November 11, 2004, on Diwali eve on charges of conspiring to murder Sankararaman. Cases were registered against the two seers under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder) of IPC in connection with the murder. was granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 10, 2005, after spending two months in the Vellore jail.

Vijayendra Saraswathi, arrested from the mutt on January 10, 2005, got bail from the Madras High Court a month later.

In November 2013, the Puducherry Sessions Court acquitted Sankaracharya and his Deputy Vijayendra Saraswathi of all charges.

10) PM Modi 'deeply anguished': On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the passing away of Saraswathi. Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the passing away of the pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. "He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul," Modi tweeted along with his pictures with the pontiff.