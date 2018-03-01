-
The final rituals for burying Jayendra Saraswathi's mortal remains in the premises of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt in Kanchipuram commenced on Thursday morning in the presence of his family members. Saraswathi, who served as the 69th Shankaracharya of the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, passed away on Wednesday in Kanchipuram, following a cardiac arrest. The last rites, described as 'Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam', began with an 'abishekam' or bath. On Wednesday, the seer's body had been kept at the Kamakoti peetam for the public to pay their final respect. The devotees who visited the mutt were seen in tears and many described him as a 'jagathguru'. Though revered, Saraswathi's life had not been without controversies. He had been arrested in the sensational Sankararaman murder case of 2004, during the J Jayalalithaa regime in Tamil Nadu. He was later cleared by a sessions court in 2013. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, among others, expressed their grief over the seer's passing away. Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by his demise. Here are the top developments around Jayendra Saraswathi's demise and burial ceremony: 1) A bath of milk and honey: The final rituals for burying Jayendra Saraswathi's mortal remains, called 'Brindhavana Pravesam', began with an 'abishekam' or bath. Milk and honey were the ingredients used in the ritual. Tamil Nadu: Last rites ceremony of Kanchi Sankara Mutt head #JayendraSaraswathi begins in Kanchipuram. He had passed away yesterday. His successor Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal (on right) present. pic.twitter.com/1vngSFBJdV Kanchipuram: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit pays tribute to Kanchi Sankara Mutt head #JayendraSaraswathi who passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/X6DZ87Mudb
TN: Thousands pay homage to #Kanchi Shankaracharya #JayendraSaraswathi Read @ANI story | https://t.co/H3Cv0v6XTj pic.twitter.com/nMQR5fzbdk
Earlier, he had been admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month.7) Vijayendra Saraswathi to be new Shankaracharya: The junior pontiff Vijayendra Saraswathi will succeed Jayendra Saraswathi. The mutt was established by Adi Shankaracharya about 2520 years ago. 8) Tamil Nadu politicians pay their respect: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, state education minister K A Sengottaiyan, former AIADMK minister K P Munuswamy and senior government officials have also paid their respects to the departed seer. 9) Saraswathi had been accused of murder: Though revered as a seer, Saraswathi's life had not been without controversies. He had been arrested in the sensational Sankararaman murder case of 2004, during the Jayalalithaa regime in Tamil Nadu. He was later cleared by a sessions court in 2013. A Sankararaman, the manager of Kancheepuram's Sri Varadarajaperumal temple, had been brutally murdered in his office room in the temple on September 3, 2004, by a sharp-edged weapon. He had levelled charges of financial misappropriation in the mutt administration against Jayendra Saraswathi and his junior Vijayendra Saraswathi, who will now succeed the late seer. Jayendra Saraswathi was arrested on November 11, 2004, on Diwali eve on charges of conspiring to murder Sankararaman. Cases were registered against the two seers under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder) of IPC in connection with the murder. Jayendra Saraswathi was granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 10, 2005, after spending two months in the Vellore jail. Vijayendra Saraswathi, arrested from the mutt on January 10, 2005, got bail from the Madras High Court a month later. In November 2013, the Puducherry Sessions Court acquitted Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi and his Deputy Vijayendra Saraswathi of all charges. 10) PM Modi 'deeply anguished': On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the passing away of Saraswathi. Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the passing away of the pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. "He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul," Modi tweeted along with his pictures with the pontiff.
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also condoled the demise of Saraswathi. "This feels very unfortunate to learn about the sad demise of Swami Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi. He will always be remembered for his teachings, wisdom and impeccable work towards educating the poor," a message from Shah read.
