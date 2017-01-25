TRENDING ON BS
Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi among seven Padma Vibushan awardees

Olympian Dipa Karmakar among awardees of Padma Shri this year

Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi among seven people selected for Padma Vibushan, the second highest civilian award this year.

Olympian Dipa Karmakar among awardees of Padma Shri this year

Captain of Indian cricket team of blind Shekhar Naik and Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu get Padma Shri awards.

Indore's Bhakti Yadav known as 'Doctor Dadi', AIDS crusader Suniti Solomon among 'unsung' Padma Shri awardees.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma and Sunder Lal Patwa among eminent persons selected for Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Cho Ramaswamy (posthumous) are among the seven selected for Padma Bhushan this year. 
 

