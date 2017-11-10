Sharad Pawar says Lodha Committee report has 'destroyed' cricket

chief and former president today alleged that the has "definitely destroyed"



The Justice Lodha panel had recommended a slew of structural reforms in the BCCI, which were approved by the



"That report (by the panel) has definitely destroyed cricket," he told reporters here when asked for his reaction on the panel's recommendations.Pawar, a veteran administrator, has also served as the chief of the International Council (ICC), the world governing body of the game.The committee was formed under retired judge in January 2015 in the wake of the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee report, that called for reforms within the Board of Control for in (BCCI).The Mudgal panel had gone into the state of affairs of the BCCI, following the 2013 betting and spot-fixing charges.The had approved the Lodha panel's recommendations, such as 'one state, one vote', 'one member, one post', and fixing an age-cap of 70 years on those occupying posts.