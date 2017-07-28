Sharif's disqualification just the beginning for new Pakistan: Imran Khan

"It is just a beginning," Imran Khan, Pakistan's opposition leader and a petitioner in the high-profile Panama case, on Friday said as he hailed the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Prime Minister



Pakistan's Supreme today disqualified 67-year-old Sharif for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against him and his children over the Panama Papers scandal, forcing the embattled leader out of office.



Addressing the media after the apex disqualified Sharif as the prime minister, 64-year-old Khan, who was one of the three petitioners in the case, thanked the judiciary ofThe chief of Tehreek-e-Insaf party also announced to hold a rally at Islamabad's Parade Ground to celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday."What the Joint Investigation Team did in 60 days could not have been done even in the West," the cricketer-turned- politician said."With this investigation, it is quite clear that we have the capability to put a check on corruption. The Supreme has proven that today," Khan said.Khan said countries are not destroyed by earthquake, wars and famines. They are destroyed by their institution of justice. To destroy a country, destroy its institutions."The Supreme Court's decision has given hope to the people of today," proclaimed Khan.Khan said his struggle was for democracy and empowerment of poor people of who suffer for petty wrongdoings while the rich of the country go scot-free even after committing crimes."I know Sharif family for the last 40 years and I do not have any personal enmity with them," he said.Khan called the apex court's decision "the beginning" for a new"Everyone will be held accountable now. This is just the beginning," said Khan.He also said that accountability process will continue and all those responsible for plundering wealth will be held accountable.Khan said that $10 billion are sent out of the country through money laundering.He also lambasted Sharif's former ministers for targeting Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital in Lahore, where 75 per cent poor patients get free treatment.