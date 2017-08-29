Shashi Tharoor lauds govt's efforts to end Doklam standoff

leader lauded the efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after India and agreed to end their over two-month-long stand-off in the Doklam.

"I'd congratulate the External Affairs Ministry for the triumph of its diplomacy and getting to stand down and restore the status quo ante," he said, while speaking to ANI.

Tharoor said that any dispute over the building of the road would have been inconsequential.

He said, "That road would have been a road to nowhere. It would only have threatened the Indian territory."

Tharoor also stated that it is important for India to make sure that the Chinese understand that any attempt to rebuild the road might provoke a similar response from India.

On Monday, India and agreed to end their over two-month-long stand-off in the Doklam Plateau by reaching an understanding not to let their long standing differences become disputes.

India- standoff at Doklam, near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan tri-junction, had been going on for more than two months and the situation arose after started constructing a road in the area. India objected to the road construction after the Chinese troops ignored Bhutanese protests, triggering a face-off on June 16.