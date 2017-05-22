Shatrughan bats for Lalu, Kejriwal on Twitter, locks horns with Sushil Modi

Senior leaders and Sushil Kumar Modi were engaged in a twitter war over the party's stance on RJD President and Chief Minister Kejriwal on the issue of corruption.

He slammed those who indulge in negative politics and mudslinging on political opponents.

Enough of negative politics & mudslinging by opponents on our political leaders, be it Kejriwal, Laloo Yadav or Sushil Modi..High time..1>2 — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017





Our surely believes in honesty & transparency, which seldom go together, but must go together. An allegation is ONLY THAT unless proved! — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

The actor-turned-politician, known to be a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, said political parties cannot just feed media with one-night stories and sensational news.

..time to substantiate your claims..or pack up! Can't just keep feeding media with one night stories & sensationalising. Enough is enough! — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

His assertions drew sharp criticism from senior party leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who has levelled series of allegations against and his family of acquiring "benami" property worth Rs 1000 crore.



"Jis Lalu ki Benami sampati ke bachao me Nitish Kumar nahi utre, uske bachao mein BJP ke 'Shatru' kuud pare (Lalu in whose defence against benami properties did not jump, BJP's 'Shatru' has taken a plunge)," Sushil Modi said in a tweet message apparently targetting Sinha.



जिस लालू की बेनामी संपत्ति के बचाव में नीतीश नहीं उतरे उसके बचाव में भाजपा के ' शत्रु' कूद पड़े । — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 22, 2017



ये ज़रूरी नही शख़्स जो मशहूर है उस पर ऐतबार किया जाये, जितनी जल्दी हो घर से गद्दारों को बाहर किया जाये। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 22, 2017 He also said "it's not necessary that those who are popular should be relied on...'Gaddars' (traitors) should be removed from the house at the earliest," Sushil Modi said.

When his reaction was sought on Sushil Modi's comment, popularly known as "Bihari Babu" told PTI over phone, "I do not want to make any comment. I am still fond of Sushil Modi. I have just spoken logically."

However, sources close to him made stinging remarks on Sushil Modi particularly on his "traitor" comment.

Sinha's comments gave opportunity to RJD and JD(U) to attack Sushil Modi.

RJD spokesman and MLA Shakti Singh Yadav said that Sinha had the habit of speaking the truth.

"He has spoken his 'Maan ki Baat' with which many other leaders agree but do not have courage to speak," he said.

JD(U) chief spokesman Sanjay Singh also had kind words for

"The man who launched when it was merely a party of two MPs has been sidelined within the party. This reflects character of BJP," Sanjay Singh said.



