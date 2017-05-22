Shatrughan bats for Lalu, Kejriwal on Twitter, locks horns with Sushil Modi

-
Enough of negative politics & mudslinging by opponents on our political leaders, be it Kejriwal, Laloo Yadav or Sushil Modi..High time..1>2— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017
Our BJP surely believes in honesty & transparency, which seldom go together, but must go together. An allegation is ONLY THAT unless proved!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017
..time to substantiate your claims..or pack up! Can't just keep feeding media with one night stories & sensationalising. Enough is enough!— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017
"Jis Lalu ki Benami sampati ke bachao me Nitish Kumar nahi utre, uske bachao mein BJP ke 'Shatru' kuud pare (Lalu in whose defence against benami properties Nitish Kumar did not jump, BJP's 'Shatru' has taken a plunge)," Sushil Modi said in a tweet message apparently targetting Sinha.
जिस लालू की बेनामी संपत्ति के बचाव में नीतीश नहीं उतरे उसके बचाव में भाजपा के ' शत्रु' कूद पड़े ।— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 22, 2017
ये ज़रूरी नही शख़्स जो मशहूर है उस पर ऐतबार किया जाये, जितनी जल्दी हो घर से गद्दारों को बाहर किया जाये।— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 22, 2017
