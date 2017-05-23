Shatrughan Sinha supports Arvind Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad; Twitter war erupts

A Twitter war erupted between actor-turned-politician and his party colleague Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday when the former tweeted in favour of RJD chief and Delhi Chief Minister saying "enough of negative politics and mudslinging".

Modi, responding to Sinha's tweet, demanded that the "enemies of the party" (Sinha) must be "removed" at the earliest.

Sinha also said he hoped and wished that Prime Minister and party President Amit Shah take "notice of such unparliamentary utterances of some of our party people - that too against a senior party colleague & a staunch party loyalist".

In reaction, Sinha accused Sushil Modi for the party's loss in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls saying that "those responsible for party's debacle are crying hoarse".



Sycophants criticise for the sake of criticism & get low & personal. I pray that God should spare them for they know not what they speak 1>2 — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

Hope wish & pray that our dashing dynamic action hero Prime Minister @narendramodi & our hon'ble President of @BJP4India will take notice3>4 — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

Hope wish & pray that our dashing dynamic action hero Prime Minister @narendramodi & our hon'ble President of @BJP4India will take notice3>4 — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

..of such unparliamentary utterances of some of our party people - that too against a senior party colleague & a staunch party loyalist... — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

Enough of negative politics & mudslinging by opponents on our political leaders, be it Kejriwal, Laloo Yadav or Sushil Modi..High time..1>2 — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

..time to substantiate your claims..or pack up! Can't just keep feeding media with one night stories & sensationalising. Enough is enough! — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

Individually I hold all political leaders, esp Kejriwal, in high esteem for their credibility, struggle & commitment towards society...1>2 — (@ShatruganSinha) May 22, 2017

"Some people who are wholly and solely responsible for our party's debacle in Bihar are today crying hoarse, hoping to regain their lost image at the cost of some senior and popular colleagues who have an impeccable image," Sinha said taking a jibe at the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister.

He also said that positive criticism shouldn't be taken as a rebellion.

"Positive and constructive criticism should not be taken as rebellion. Instead, it should ignite a debate within the party," he said in another tweet.

"Wouldn't like to comment on utterances out of frustration and desperation made against me by some vested interests and spoilers of inner party democracy," Sinha, MP from Patna Sahib, said.

He also said that sycophants criticise for the sake of criticism and get low and personal. "I pray that God should spare them for they know not what they speak," he said.

Earlier, backing the (AAP) convenor, Sinha said, "Individually I hold all political leaders, especially Kejriwal, in high esteem for their credibility, struggle and commitment towards society."

The leader's remarks came at a crucial time when the party has been accusing both the leaders of being involved in corruption cases.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Modi has been accusing and his children - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti - of being involved in corrupt land deals.

Kejriwal has been accused of being involved in corrupt practices by suspended AAP legislator Kapil Mishra.

Sinha, taking a dig at his own party the BJP, said: "Our surely believes in honesty and transparency, which seldom go together, but must go together. An allegation is only that unless proved."

Sinha, who represents the Patna Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha also said that it was "high time to substantiate your claims.. or pack up! Can't just keep feeding media with one night stories and sensationalising. Enough is enough".

Slamming Sinha, Modi said that it was not necessary to believe the actor and the party must remove such "traitors".

"It is not necessary to believe the man who is famous. The traitors must be sent out immediately," Modi tweeted.

"When Nitish (Kumar) didn't come out in support of Lalu (Prasad), in his support the enemies of has jumped now," Modi said.

Sinha has been criticisng the central government led by Prime Minister since the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections after he was sidelined in the party.



२००५ के बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव में भाजपा के 'शत्रुओं ' ने चुनाव प्रचार का किया था बहिष्कार फिर भी बन गयी थी सरकार । — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 22, 2017

जिस लालू की बेनामी संपत्ति के बचाव में नीतीश नहीं उतरे उसके बचाव में भाजपा के ' शत्रु' कूद पड़े । — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 22, 2017

ये ज़रूरी नही शख़्स जो मशहूर है उस पर ऐतबार किया जाये, जितनी जल्दी हो घर से गद्दारों को बाहर किया जाये। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 22, 2017

He has backed Bihar Chief Minister and Kejriwal on several occasions.