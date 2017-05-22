Sheena Bora case judge transferred, says would have finished trial soon

The judge asked the accused to take care of health, co-operate with new judge

"Co-operate with the new judge, take care of your health and finish the trial fast" -- this was the special judge's parting advise to the three accused in the sensational murder trial here after he informed them about his transfer.



Special Judge H S Mahajan, who has been transferred to Aurangabad sessions court, said that had he continued in the case, he would have finished the trial in two to three months.



He called prime accused Indrani Mukerjea, her husband and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in the witness box and told them that he has been transferred.



He also asked them to co-operate with the new judge before adjourning the case till June 12.



This was the first time that Indrani and Peter appeared in the court after the conducted searches at their house as a part of investigation into a case linked to Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, over alleged favours granted in foreign investment clearance to a firm, INX Media, in 2007.



The had searched their house in suburban Worli house on May 16.



Earlier in February, the first witness in the case-- police sub inspector Ganesh Dalvi-- had deposed in the court. However, the recording of his evidence could not be completed as the defence raised an objected.



Dalvi had arrested accused-turned approver Shyamvar Rai (Indrani's former driver) in an arms case. It was his arrest that blew the lid off the murder case.



However, the defence lawyers had objected to Dalvi's deposition in the Sheena murder case.



Later, the defence lawyers moved the Bombay High Court which too ruled that deposition of Dalvi giving details of disclosures made by Rai during his interrogation about the Sheena murder case cannot be admitted as evidence.



Key accused Indrani, her husband Peter and Khanna have been accused of conspiracy and murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship.



While Sheena was killed on April 24, 2012, the case came to light only in 2015 after Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case.



Rai was also arrested in the murder case but he turned an approver last year.



All the three accused - Peter, Indrani and Sanjeev - are in judicial custody.

Press Trust of India