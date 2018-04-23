Sheena Bora murder case: fear for my life: Indrani Mukerjea tells CBI court

One of the prime accused in murder case, on Monday told the special (CBI) court that she fears for her life.

"I fear for my life, I have not given my statement to IG Prisons. I confirm that I have not spoken to anyone," told the court.

This statement from Indrani comes two weeks after she was hospitalised in for an alleged drug overdose.

has been lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail for killing her daughter,

24-year-old Sheena was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute, and her body was disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district.

Indrani and her former husband were arrested in August 2015 along with her former Shyamvar Rai, while Indrani's present husband was nabbed in November the same year.

In a recent development on the case, Mukerjea's on Wednesday deposed before the court that she forged Sheena Bora's signature on her resignation letter after Indrani had told her that her daughter was in the United States and had no Internet there to submit the resignation.