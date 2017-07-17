Shikhar Dhawan replaces Murali Vijay for Sri Lanka Test series

Opener was on Monday ruled out of the against due to a and was subsequently replaced by in the 16-member squad for the three-match rubber starting July 26.



"The All- Senior Selection Committee on Monday named as the replacement for injured in the Test team, which is scheduled to travel to for a three-match Test series," the Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said in a release.



"Vijay, who had suffered a during Australia's tour of India, has complained of pain in his right wrist, while playing a preparatory match. The medical team has therefore advised that Vijay should continue his rehabilitation program," he added.Dhawan, who is a regular in the Indian side, has played 23 Tests and averages 38.52. He has four hundreds to his credit in an accumulated 1464 runs.He last played a Test for in 2016 against in a home series.After the Test series, are scheduled to play five one-dayers starting August 20 before signing off with a lone Twenty20 on September 6.The Indian team for is as follows:Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.