Shikhar Dhawan to jump out of windows in cricket chat show 'What the Duck'

Standup comedian and cricket presenter Vikram Sathaye, who is hosting season 2 of cricket comedy chat show "What The Duck", says the second season will have cricketer "jumping out of windows".

Viu, the video-on-demand service released the trailer and poster of the show on Tuesday.

"'What The Duck' Season one succeeded like the at IPL 2017! While Viru paaji (cricketer Virender Sehwag) and Sachin (Tendulkar) cracked us up with their quips and satire, in Season two, we have jumping out of windows, Ashwin mimicking Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) and Parthiv Patel trying to open emergency doors of flights," Sathaye said in a statement.

"What was amazing was how legends such as Sir Viv (Richards) and Kapil Paaji (Kapil Dev) opened up a pandora's box of laughter and entertainment," he added.

"What The Duck" season 2 will be out on June 5 on Viu app.