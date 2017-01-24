Shimla doctors on one-day 'mass casual leave', patients in lurch

The doctors' strike in Shimla's (IGMC) has left the patients in lurch as they have been finding it difficult to get treatment.

The doctors are on a one-day 'mass casual leave' in support of the strike called by the Medical Officers Association.

The association has been alleging that the doctors are facing humiliation in different hospitals of the state and said that if demands are not fulfilled in a month, a 'mass resignation' would follow on February 24.

The association also wants the implementation of 'Medi-Person Act', a non-bailable offence.

These doctors have given a demand charter to the state government demanding security and safety of the staff and medical officers in the state.

The resident doctors in three hospitals of the state have also joined the "mass casual leave" protest in Shimla. Nearly 2,500 doctors are on in the state.

Medical Superintendent of the IGMC Dr. Ramesh Chand said the doctors had announced to go on strike two days ago and the hospital administration has prepared adequately for this.

He said that while the resident doctors have joined the strike, senior doctors and emergency doctors are trying to deal with the patients and have been asked to run the Out Patient Department (OPD) and operation theatre services.

The association will mark the protest by wearing black badges for 10 days starting from Tuesday and would continue till February 2.

All the officers would hold two hours pen down strike daily starting from February 3 till February 12.