Shiv Sena doesn't pose danger to secularism in the country, says NCP Secy

The on Thursday made a clear attempt to woo the as it said the party "does not pose a danger to secularism" and hinted that the BJP's sulking ally could be a part of the opposition coalition for the 2019 polls.

while addressing a press conference here, talked about the efforts to build a non-BJP coalition to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections. On who would be the face of the opposition coalition, he said there was no need to project anyone before the polls.

"People will choose the in the polls. The opposition's unity will be issue-based. There is no need to project a face as the of the non-BJP alliance before the polls," the said.

He, however, said the opposition should put up a common candidate against in in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Asked whether the can be a part of a coalition against the BJP, Tripathi said, "Politics is pregnant with possibilities. There is a difference between the BJP and the is Maharashtra-specific and does not pose a danger to the in the country."



The Shiv Sena, which is a part of the BJP-led government, has been upset with its ally and has declared that it will contest the next Lok Sabha elections alone.

When asked if chief will lead the coalition against the BJP and be the Prime Ministerial candidate, Tripathi said, "We (NCP) don't have the strength in Parliament to make any tall claims."



On the coming Assembly polls in Karnataka, the said it will be "very decisive" and "If the BJP loses, it will be certain that the will be defeated in 2019."He said the has decided not to contest the polls and unconditionally support the to defeat the BJP. "Last time, we had contested six seats and supported three independents," he said.

Tripathi said the non-BJP alliances will have to be stitched speedily in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and as the BJP is in power in these states and is on a stronger footing than elsewhere.

In West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana, a majority of the population is firmly behind the respective elected leaders (chief ministers), he said.

While has a lot of contenders in the fray, is a three-cornered race with the BJP, JD (S) and vying for dominance, Tripathi said.

In Maharashtra, he said, an alliance with the should be finalised expeditiously.

His party had demanded equal number of seats from the ahead of 2014 Assembly elections, Tripathi claimed.

"We broke up, and the electorate gave us the same result. We got 41 and the got 42 seats. In Lok Sabha we got four and the two seats," he said.

When asked if the would seek the same 50-50 seat sharing in the next Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Tripathi said, "It would be inappropriate to announce a formula at this stage.