Shivraj Singh Chouhan caught slapping securityman, Congress demands FIR

A video purportedly showing Chouhan slapping a man in his security detail during a roadshow has gone viral, prompting a demand by the to register a case against him. While the said it showed Chouhan's "frustration", the chief minister's officer offered no comment. "We demand that Chouhan be booked for hitting his securityman under section 353 (assault to deter a public servant from performing his duty) of IPC," of Opposition in the state Assembly said. Power, Singh said, had "blinded" the and the result of his "failed" policies got on his nerves. "This frustration showed in yesterday's incident," the said. Senior BJP Dr said the incident was being wrongly interpreted. "There was a huge crowd around Chouhan, and the securityman twice stepped on the chief minister's injured foot.

In an immediate human or knee-jerk reaction, Chouhan only removed him to protect himself and the action was never intended to hurt anyone with any ill-intention," Bajpai said. In the video, an agitated Chouhan is seen hitting the man with his hand while walking, surrounded by people. When contacted by PTI, the chief minister's PRO did not offer any comments. The held a roadshow at Sardarpur in district yesterday as part of the BJP's campaign for civic polls in the state.