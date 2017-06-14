Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets deceased farmers' kin, gives Rs 1 crore aid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday visited Mandsaur, where five were allegedly killed in police firing during a protest, and handed over Rs 1 crore each as to the kin of the deceased.

Chouhan, along with wife Sadhna, reached on a special plane and first went to Badwan village to meet the kin of Ghanshyam Dhakad, who was killed in police firing.

The state government had yesterday sanctioned a financial of Rs 1 crore each to the families of six killed during a violent protest staged by them at

Five of them were allegedly killed in police firing, while another farmer, who was allegedly beaten up by the police, succumbed to his injuries later.

The was sanctioned from the chief minister's discretionary fund.

Chouhan assured the family members that strict action will be taken against those guilty of killing the

He later visited Lodh and consoled the family members of Satyanarayan, another deceased farmer.

The chief minister then went to Nayakheda in neighbouring Neemuch district to meet the family of

On the demand of Chainram's father Ganpat, he announced a tarred road from Kuchlod to Nayakheda, a community centre in the village and a memorial for the deceased farmer.

Chouhan handed over the documents related to the compensation to the kin of the The compensation amount was directly transferred to their bank accounts.

The BJP leader is also slated to visit Piplyamandi, Barkheda Panth, Budha and Chillod Piplia villages to offer condolences to the kin of the other killed in the recent violence in the state.

The district administration made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister's visit. Five helipads were kept ready at various places, said a senior official.

Meanwhile, Congress heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was prevented from going to yesterday, is slated to sit on a 'satyagraha' at the Dusserah maidan in Bhopal, the state capital, to protest the killing of

Chouhan, who came under a severe attack from the opposition following the agrarian unrest, had called off his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday, 28 hours after he had launched it, claiming that peace had been restored at

Though the protest has died down, five ended their lives in the state in the last one week.

Mandsaur, the centre of the farmers' agitation, saw politicians, including Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Gujarat's quota stir spearhead Hardik Patel, making futile attempts to visit the district.

On June 6, five were killed as their agitation turned violent at

The farmers' demands included a loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce.

Besides, a 26-year-old farmer had died in Badwan village of the district subsequently. The locals had alleged that he was beaten up by the police.