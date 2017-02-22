Shobhaa De faces heavy police bandobast on Twitter

A tweet brought author-columnist face-to-face with some heavy social media bandobast from the De tweeted a picture of an overweight policeman with a caption that said: Heavy police bandobast in the city today!The tweet did not escape Mumbai Police's attention and they responded on Twitter by saying, “We love puns too Ms. De but this one is totally misplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you.”

We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally imisplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you. https://t.co/OcKOoHO5bX

According to a report of India Today, the tweet went viral, getting retweeted more than 1,700 times within 30 minutes. It received over 200 comments. Several Bollywood celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Anupam Kher also retweeted the post with the latter terming it ‘Jai Ho’. pinned the tweet to their account.

De posted her tweet after voting was over in Mumbai. Mumbai voted on Tuesday to choose the team that will run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Previously, De had been in a controversy when she made some comments on the Indian Olympics team members during the Rio Olympics last year.