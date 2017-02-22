TRENDING ON BS
Shobhaa De faces heavy police bandobast on Twitter
Shobhaa De faces heavy police bandobast on Twitter

De tweeted a picture of an overweight cop and landed in another controversy

A tweet brought author-columnist Shobhaa De face-to-face with some heavy social media bandobast from the Mumbai Police. De tweeted a picture of an overweight policeman with a caption that said: Heavy police bandobast in the city today!
The tweet did not escape Mumbai Police's attention and they responded on Twitter by saying, “We love puns too Ms. De but this one is totally misplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you.”
According to a report of India Today, the tweet went viral, getting retweeted more than 1,700 times within 30 minutes. It received over 200 comments. Several Bollywood celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Anupam Kher also retweeted the post with the latter terming it ‘Jai Ho’. Mumbai Police pinned the tweet to their account. 

De posted her tweet after voting was over in Mumbai. Mumbai voted on Tuesday to choose the team that will run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 

Previously, De had been in a controversy when she made some comments on the Indian Olympics team members during the Rio Olympics last year.

