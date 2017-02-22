Shobhaa De faces heavy police bandobast on Twitter

-
The tweet did not escape Mumbai Police's attention and they responded on Twitter by saying, “We love puns too Ms. De but this one is totally misplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you.”
Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today! pic.twitter.com/sY0H3xzXl3— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 21, 2017
We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally imisplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you. https://t.co/OcKOoHO5bX— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 21, 2017
