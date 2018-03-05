Shopian firing: 6 LeT terrorists killed; Kashmir protests: 10 developments

-
-
Shopian firing: The situation in South Kashmir's Shopian district was tense after the police on Monday recovered two more bodies, raising the death toll in last night's firing incident on a vehicle to six. The J&K police recovered the body of another militant, identified as Ashiq Hussain Bhat of Lashkar-e-Taiba, seven km from Pahnoo where the Army had fired upon two vehicles. The Army claimed that the slain youths were militants and their associates. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has put a hold the investigation into the death of three civilians killed in the Shopian firing case in Jammu and Kashmir in January. Here are top 10 developments 1. All those killed in Shopian firing linked to militancy, says Army A defence spokesperson said soldiers deployed at the mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) in Trenz-Pinjoora road near Pahnoo village were fired upon by occupants in two speeding vehicles. At around 8 pm, two speeding vehicles were seen approaching the checkpoint from the direction of Trenz village, he said. The vehicles continued to move despite being signalled to stop by the troops. The soldiers flashed search lights towards the approaching vehicles, but the occupants opened heavy firing from both the vehicles, the spokesperson added. "Own troops, in self defence, responded to the same with fire. In the ensuing gun fight, one terrorist firing from one of the vehicles was hit and he fell off the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the road towards the nala (stream) and the second vehicle sped off," he said. 2. Yasin Malik detained Police detained Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik after he tried to stage a protest against the alleged killing of civilians in Shopian firing. Malik, along with his supporters, reached Budshah bridge here and tried to march towards Lal Chowk. Mayhem in #Shopian! #Army shoots dead three youth Suhail Wagay,Shahid Khan,Shahnawaz Wagay all civilians travelling in a car. JRL& the people of Kashmir strongly condemn this brutality of the forces &to express deep resentment & anger will observe a complete #strike tomorrow Internet connectivity in south Kashmir was suspended while its speed was curbed at other places in the Valley. Deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families.
Mayhem in #Shopian! #Army shoots dead three youth Suhail Wagay,Shahid Khan,Shahnawaz Wagay all civilians travelling in a car. JRL& the people of Kashmir strongly condemn this brutality of the forces &to express deep resentment & anger will observe a complete #strike tomorrow— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) March 4, 2018
Internet connectivity in south Kashmir was suspended while its speed was curbed at other places in the Valley.The State Public Service Commission ordered the cancellation of Monday's civil services exams in the state. All university and school board exams scheduled on Monday were postponed. 5. Protests in Anantnag and Pulwama districts Protests also broke out in neighbouring Anantnag and Pulwama districts, north Kashmir's Bandipora district and Badgam in central Kashmir where youths clashed with the security forces. 6. Mehbooba Mufti 'distressed' Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was "deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian" and expressed her "heartfelt condolences to the deceased's families". Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik called for a valley-wide protest shutdown against the killings.
Deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 5, 2018
