Shopian Firing: SC to hear petition filed Major Aditya's father on Monday

The today agreed to hear on Monday the plea of the father of an Army officer, booked as an accused by Jammu and Police in the recent A bench comprising and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered Aishwarya Bhati's submission that the plea of the father is heard on an urgent basis. The said the FIR has illegally been lodged against in connection with the firing incident in Shopian. "We will hear it on Monday," the bench said. said his son, a in 10 Garhwal Rifles, was "wrongly and arbitrarily" named in the FIR as the incident relates to an Army convoy that was on bonafide military duty in an area under the AFSPA and was isolated by an "unruly and deranged" mob pelting stones, causing damage to military vehicles. Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village in Shopian, prompting the to order an inquiry into the incident. The FIR was registered against personnel of 10 Garhwal Rifles, including Kumar, under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code.