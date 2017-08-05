Short sleep linked to body mass and waist size

Getting one extra hour of each night might shave a third of an inch off your and a couple of pounds off the number on the bathroom scale, a recent study suggests.

Among some 1,600 people in the UK, researchers found that those who slept more than eight hours a night had lower index (BMI) — a measure of weight relative to height — and slightly smaller waists when compared to people who slept less than seven hours.

Longer sleepers also had slightly higher levels of HDL “good” cholesterol.

“Most of the findings are in line with what experimental loss studies have shown. I think maybe a plus of this is that obviously it’s a much larger sample than something you would see in a laboratory,” Namni Goel, a researcher at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia who wasn’t involved in the study.

For the study, published in PLoS One, Gregory Potter of the School of Medicine at the University of Leeds in West Yorkshire, and his colleagues analyzed four years’ of data from a national diet and nutrition survey that also tracks other and lifestyle habits among people in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The available data included self-reported records and food diaries for 1,615 adults, along with height and weight and blood pressure readings. In addition, about half of the participants agreed to provide blood samples so the study team could examine various measures of metabolic such as cholesterol, blood sugar and thyroid hormone levels.

Researchers divided participants into three groups based on their average duration.

The bottom third had an average of 5.88 hours of per night, with a range of plus or minus 52 minutes. The middle third had an average of 7.26 hours of per night, plus or minus about 15 minutes, and the top third got an average of 8.44 hours of at night, plus or minus 40 minutes.

The study team found that people in the top third for duration had BMIs that were about two points lower — the equivalent of roughly 7 pounds (3.2 kilograms) – compared to people in the lowest third.

The longest sleepers also had circumferences averaging 1.6 inches (4 centimetres) smaller than the shortest sleepers.

Each extra hour of was tied to a third of an inch (0.9 cm) difference in size and 0.46 of a BMI point, the study team reports.

There were slight improvements with more in some blood markers, but after researchers adjusted for other factors, the differences were not statistically significant, meaning they could have been due to chance.

The study team also didn’t find any association between duration and diet or calorie intake, although Goel noted that food and diaries are often inaccurate.