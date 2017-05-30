Should betting, gambling be legalised in India? Law panel wants to know

To help in curbing illegal activities in the country

To help in curbing illegal activities in the country

Should and be in India? The wants to know.



The panel, which advises the government on complex legal issues, also wants to know whether legalising and will help in curbing illegal activities in the country.



Will licencing such activities help the government earn substantial revenue and generate employment, it seeks to know.



Also, the commission has asked the general public to tell how far will legalising and be "morally correct" in the Indian circumstances.



"What could be the possible model by which people engaging in such activities can be safeguarded against bankruptcy? If legalised, should foreign and companies be allowed to have a foothold in the country," it has asked.



While hearing the Vs Cricket Association of Bihar case, the had mandated the in 2016 to study the possibility of legalising in India.



"While considering the issue, the Commission discerned that is also a subject which is very closely associated with While considering legalisation of betting, leaving aside may render the whole exercise futile," panel Chairman Justice B S Chauhan (retd) wrote in his appeal seeking public views on the issue.



Justice Chauhan was in London in February to attend a conference on gambling, lottery and



He had asked regulators of countries where and are legal to send inputs for the Commission to study.



If at all a law comes up, it would require amending a few statutes like the Indian Contract Act.

Press Trust of India