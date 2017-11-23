Show Padmavati to Rajasthan royal family first to stop protests: Karni Sena

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) has taken a complete U-turn in its stand on the upcoming film Padmavati, which has sparked a host of controversies regarding historical facts being ‘distorted’. From staging massive protests and calling out for a ban on the movie, the SRKS has now insisted on screening the movie to the erstwhile royal family of Mewar.

If the royal family found nothing objectionable, the protests would be withdrawn, the Times of India reported.





An SRKS statement said: "Freedom of expression in terms of art cannot be tolerated when feelings of millions of people hang in jeopardy,” the English daily added.