Business Standard

Shurhozelie Liezietsu takes over as chief minister of Nagaland

The new chief minister is at present not a member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu
Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu. Photo: ANI

Shurhozelie Liezietsu was on Wednesday sworn in as the chief minister of Nagaland by Governor P B Acharya in Kohima.

The 81-year-old Liezietsu along with 11 ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acharya at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

The new chief minister is at present not a member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. He will have to get elected within six months from taking office.

Liezietsu on Monday became the consensus candidate for the CM's post after the ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) unanimously elected him leader of its legislature party at its meeting attended by 59 MLAs.

Nagaland has a 60-member Assembly.

Liezietsu , who is the Naga People's Front president, succeeds T R Zeliang who stepped down on Sunday amidst protests by various tribal organisations against the state government's decision to reserve 33 per cent seats for women in urban local body elections.

Liezietsu had been a member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for eight terms but did not contest the 2013 Assembly elections. He is also chairman of the ruling DAN.

The ministers inducted today were Kiyanilie Peseyie, Yanthungo Patton, P Longon, C Kipili Sangtam, C L John, Yitachu, Paiwang Konyak, Vikheho Swu, Chotisuh Sazo, Imkong L Imchen and G Kaito Aye.

Out of 11, Imkong L Imchen and G Kaito Aye are the new faces.

