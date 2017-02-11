Shut down restaurants, hotels functioning without parking: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to shut down all and that are functioning without adequate facilities.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar passed the order on a PIL filed by one Raghu seeking to cancel the licences of the and which do not have places.

The court then posted the matter for further hearing to March 24 and directed the authorities concerned to file a joint progress report at least three days before the hearing date.

The bench said, "We make it clear that if there are no adequate spaces available, authorities shall forthwith shut down the restaurants/eateries and only when they provide space, would they be entitled to function."

Recording the submissions of senior counsel A Sirajudeen, the bench noted that a joint progress report filed by authorities revealed the fact that had not complied with its earlier directive to identify vacant spaces in their vicinity and introduce valet system.

Perusing the report filed on Friday, the bench said, "It shows that the and are taking everyone for a ride, either there is no facility whether by valet or otherwise, or the spaces are inadequate."

"Notices have been issued under Section 279 of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, and replies are stated to have been submitted which are under consideration and the zonal officer of the corporation will pass suitable orders," the bench said.