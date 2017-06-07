TRENDING ON BS
Shuttlers Sikki Reddy, HS Prannoy seek Swaraj's help in Canadian visa delay

Reddy, Prannoy took to Twitter to personally request the minister

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Indian shuttlers Sikki Reddy and HS Prannoy on Wednesday sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's intervention after some of the players did not get their passports and visas from the Canadian High Commission ahead of the Canada Open Grand Prix, slated from July 11 to 16.

Both Reddy and Prannoy urged the minister to help expedite the process as the players who had applied for the Canadian visas did not get their passports from the High Commission even after 10 days. They are to leave on Friday for Indonesia and Australia tournaments.

"Hi Ma'm this is Sikki Reddy badminton player (World Rank - 15) we players have applied visa for Canada to participate in the Yonex Canada Open. It's been 10 days and we still haven't received our passports from embassy (sic). Can u please look into it and help us Ma'm as we are leaving this Friday to Indonesia and Australia tournaments," she wrote in the letter, posted on Twitter.

After writing to her personally, Reddy took to Twitter: "Ma'm please look into it and help us to get our passport. Thank you".

Reddy's teammate HS Prannoy also tweeted, making his plea to Sushma Swaraj, and so has Go Sports Foundation, which sponsors these players.

