Siang blackens: Is China diverting Arunachal Brahmaputra water to Xinjiang?

A Lok Sabha member from Arunachal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take up with the Chinese government the unusual receding of at Pasighat and a sudden change in its water quality.



Ninong Ering, Congress MP from the East Constituency, apprehended that the change in water quality, which is unusual during the winter season, could be due to a possible diversion of the river in Tibet.



While visiting the at Pasighat in East Siang district on Saturday, Ering said that the recent report of constructing a tunnel of 1,000 km to divert the Siang (Brahmaputra) water to the Xinjiang province to the Taklamakan desert is likely to be true although had denied it.He mentioned in the letter sent on Saturday, the report of Tsangpo (Siang/Brahmaputra) being diverted had appeared a few months back. Although denied it, the matter remains an area of concern with the river suddenly undergoing a change in its appearance and character.After the report appeared, the river Siang has become muddy and slushy. It is already two months that the Siang has turned black and contaminated. It is an unusual phenomenon."The reason for the river getting dirty is unknown. I have already put questions for discussions in Parliament under rule 377. But since it is not in session, I am requesting you to use your good office to seek the reason of the river being muddy in this season when the water is crystal clear. Construction of a 600-km long tunnel has already started in the Yunnan province as a rehearsal, Ering said in his letter.The Congress MP further said there is no other reason for the mighty Siang getting dirty in the month of November other than a heavy land excavation in the Chinese side and that has to be verified by an international team.When I saw the water, it looked like it was mixed with cement. It is a very serious issue and the Centre must take it seriously, the MP said.Ering said that a large number of fishes have also died in the in recent times and he got it confirmed from Tuting and Geling areas in Upper Siang district close to border.He has also appealed to the External Affairs Ministry and the Water Resources ministry to expedite measures to check the diversion.