Siang river turns black in Arunachal; CM Khandu urges Centre to take action

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday categorically stated that he was personally monitoring the condition of and have also requested the Centre to take immediate action regarding it.

Khandu's concern comes after the river, which is considered the lifeline of Arunachal Pradesh, has turned black which has triggered panic in the state.

Speaking to media here, Khandu said "I have personally monitored the condition of Yes, it is a matter of concern and the water is badly polluted. The water pollution has damaged the marine life. I have also asked the Deputy Commissioners of the state to submit a report on it soon"

"I have also forwarded my petition to the government for immediate measures to be taken. From my side, I am taking keen note on this matter. After, getting polluted it will also affect Brahmaputra soon which is a matter of concern," he said.

Earlier in the week, the authorities of East Siang district complained as the water of the river was deemed not fit for consumption due to heavy slag in it.

Siang is the constituent river of the Brahmaputra, which flows from a 1,600 kilometre stretch in southern Tibet, known as Yarlung Tsangpo or Yarlung Zangbo before it enters Indian territory.