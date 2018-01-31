Sibal wants court-monitored SIT probe into Loya's death; no CBI involvement

The on Wednesday demanded a court-monitored investigation by an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the death of judge B H Loya, saying there seems to be a "cover-up" attempt.

Addressing a press conference here, leader said the matter should be referred to an independent and there should be no (CBI) or Investigation Agency (NIA) officer in it.

"It seems to be a cover-up. If it is a cover-up, it has to be investigated," said Sibal, who was accompanied by some other party leaders and activists.

Elaborating on the circumstances of judge Loya's death, Sibal said the party would go to every village of the country if an independent investigation was not ordered.

"Injustice is being done, something is being shown, some people are being protected...

This has never happened in the history of India," he said.

The leader was referring to the controversy surrounding the death of Special Court judge Loya in November 2014. Loya was holding the trial into the alleged staged shootout deaths of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and two others.

"This issue of democracy being in danger was also raised by the four judges of the Supreme Court," Sibal said referring to the four senior-most judges' allegation that the Supreme Court administration was not in order.

Answering a query later, the former Law Minister said: "Yes, it should be a Supreme Court-monitored probe."