SIDBI to appoint MD for APTICO Hyderabad

- Applicants keen on applying for MD post should be well qualified with substantial experience in project financing, consultancy and of suitable seniority. The specific details are as follows:
- Eminence in management, candidates who have served state, national and international institutions / bodies preferably pertaining to consultancy with distinction
- Knowledge / experience in MSME operations and its growth
- Senior officers of banks, both public and private sector, or financial institutions not below the rank of Deputy General Manager (DGM)
- Government officials not below the rank of Director who have distinguished themselves during their service in Finance, Industry departments etc. of State / Central Government
- Experienced, eminent professionals including Chartered Accountants, Cost Accountants, Chartered Engineers etc. Empanelment with Banks / FIs, experience in industry either in private or public sector etc. could be an added advantage
- Successful MSME entrepreneurs, more so with experience of responsibility with leading industry and commerce chambers including FICCI, CII, PHDCCI etc
- The MD would be in charge of the overall operations of the company. He/she would play a leadership role for the organisation and fulfils the motivational role for the workforce, in addition to his operational role in running of the organisation. The selected candidate will have:
- Motivate and mentor members of the management team, chair executive meetings and implement the guidance provided by the Board of Directors on various matters, from time to time
- Exercise the delegated authority under the overall superintendence, control and direction of the Board
- Plan and direct the company’s strategy for its growth and meeting the expectations of all stakeholders including shareholders, employees etc
- Handle the overall management of the company, including the staff, the customers, the budget, the company’s assets and all other resources to make the best use of them and increase the company’s profitability
- Play a prominent role in developing and supporting relations with key people for the successful operation of the company
- Address the issues relating to efficiency, quality control, management of staff, management of facilities etc
- Conduct the day-to-day affairs of the company including power to regulate and control such affair
- Sign, on behalf of the company, all necessary documents like tenders, agreements, proposals for various works and so on, drawings, reports etc. pertaining to the business of the company in India and abroad as well as to delegate such powers to other senior officials of the company as he /she may deem appropriate as well as to incur necessary expenditure in this regard like EMD, cost of tender documents, non- refundable deposits (wherever demanded by the clients) etc.
- Login on to SIDBI’s official website www.sidbi.in
- Click on the Careers link at the bottom scroll of the home page
- Select the Appointment for the post of Managing Director in APITCO Limited Hyderabad link
- Read the Detailed advertisement-MD_APITCO.pdf
- Save the annexure Application for the post of Managing Director in APITCO
- Take a print out
- Fill in the details carefully
