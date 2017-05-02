SIDBI to appoint MD for APTICO Hyderabad

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) recently issued a recruitment notice inviting for the post of (MD). The contenders have to apply by sending the and resume in the prescribed format through offline mode. Last date to submit the form is May 9, 2017.

The shortlisted will be appointed for post in Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Limited (APITCO), a profitable growth record.

Eligible criteria:

Applicants keen on applying for MD post should be well qualified with substantial experience in project financing, consultancy and of suitable seniority. The specific details are as follows:

Eminence in management, candidates who have served state, national and international institutions / bodies preferably pertaining to consultancy with distinction

Knowledge / experience in MSME operations and its growth

Senior officers of banks, both public and private sector, or financial institutions not below the rank of Deputy General Manager (DGM)

Government officials not below the rank of Director who have distinguished themselves during their service in Finance, Industry departments etc. of State / Central Government

Experienced, eminent professionals including Chartered Accountants, Cost Accountants, Chartered Engineers etc. Empanelment with Banks / FIs, experience in industry either in private or public sector etc. could be an added advantage

Successful MSME entrepreneurs, more so with experience of responsibility with leading industry and commerce chambers including FICCI, CII, PHDCCI etc

Age limit

The persons eligible for inclusion in the panel should generally be below 55 years of age as on January 1, 2017 and could be considered for an appointment before crossing 58 years of age. Relaxation in age will be given to the reserved category as per norms

description

The MD would be in charge of the overall operations of the company. He/she would play a leadership role for the organisation and fulfils the motivational role for the workforce, in addition to his operational role in running of the organisation. The selected candidate will have:

Motivate and mentor members of the management team, chair executive meetings and implement the guidance provided by the Board of Directors on various matters, from time to time

Exercise the delegated authority under the overall superintendence, control and direction of the Board

Plan and direct the company’s strategy for its growth and meeting the expectations of all stakeholders including shareholders, employees etc

Handle the overall management of the company, including the staff, the customers, the budget, the company’s assets and all other resources to make the best use of them and increase the company’s profitability

Play a prominent role in developing and supporting relations with key people for the successful operation of the company

Address the issues relating to efficiency, quality control, management of staff, management of facilities etc

Conduct the day-to-day affairs of the company including power to regulate and control such affair

Sign, on behalf of the company, all necessary documents like tenders, agreements, proposals for various works and so on, drawings, reports etc. pertaining to the business of the company in India and abroad as well as to delegate such powers to other senior officials of the company as he /she may deem appropriate as well as to incur necessary expenditure in this regard like EMD, cost of tender documents, non- refundable deposits (wherever demanded by the clients) etc.

MD would hold office generally for three years and would be eligible for extension of the tenure for further periods of 3 years or such tenure as may be decided by the Bank. The retirement age would be 60 years in all cases.

Salary structure

Selected candidate will be remunerated on pay scale of Rs. 35,000 - 80,000. He/she will also be eligible for provident fund, gratuity, medical, HRA, leave encashment, conveyance, leave fare concession, telephone expenses etc. as per company’s terms and conditions.

Selection process

The shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview, which may include comprehensive interaction with a selection panel.

process

Interested candidates may send their resume by post / courier along with form, super scribing ‘ for the post of MD, APITCO’ on the envelope. Candidate can download the form by:

Login on to SIDBI’s official website www. in

Click on the Careers link at the bottom scroll of the home page

Select the Appointment for the post of in APITCO Limited link

Read the Detailed advertisement-MD_APITCO.pdf

Save the annexure for the post of in APITCO

Take a print out

Fill in the details carefully

Candidates have to attach all essential documents like certificates, marksheets, birth of certificates along with the The has to reach the office latest by May 09, 2017 and should be addressed to

The Chief General Manager,

Associate Institution Cell,

Small Industries Development Bank of India,

MSME Development Centre,

C-11, G-Block,

Bandra- Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai – 400 051. About APITCO

Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Limited (APITCO), incorporated in 1976, is a Technical Consultancy Organisation offering a wide range of consultancy services, especially to MSMEs in project identification, project counseling, pre-feasibility reports, details project feasibility studies, infrastructure planning, market assessment, expansion, diversification and turnaround strategies, energy audits, waste minimisation, environment impact assessment, valuation of fixed assets, skill development etc.