Siddaramaiah will next celebrate Kasab Jayanti, says BJP's Hegde

Union Minister has warned the people of that Chief Minister may start celebrating (Ajmal Kasab) Jayanti too.

The Union Minister castigated the Congress-led government for celebrating Tipu (Sultan) Jayanti on November 10 across the state "just to appease Muslim voters".

" did not celebrate festival but he celebrated Tipu Jayanti. It is a matter of time before he starts making you celebrate (Ajmal Kasab) Jayanti," Hegde warned while addressing a rally here on Friday.

was the Queen of Kittur, a princely state in She was one of the Indian female rulers to lead an armed rebellion against the British East Company in 1824 because of the effect of the doctrine of lapse. The resistance ended with her arrest and she became a symbol of the independence movement in

Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler opposed the British East Company and using rocket technology in battle.

was the lone captured terrorist in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that started on November 26 and lasted until November 29, killing 164 people and wounding at least 308 persons.

was hanged till death on November 21, 2012, at in Pune.

Continuing his tirade against the Chief Minister, Hegde said is only after votes (of Muslims).

"This can do anything for votes as he needs only votes and nothing else. The Chief Minister can even lick boots of anybody for the sake of votes," Hegde said.

stormed to power in 2013 riding on the support base of ( an acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalit).

The Union Minister also said has become a safe haven for criminals and illegal under the rule.

"Check under your legs; bombs could have been planted as has become a safe haven for criminals. There nine lakh Bangladeshis in Bangalore. You'll find in Belgaum, Bijapur, Hubli, Dharwad and even in Kittur," Hegde said.

He further told the gathering: "You see those men wearing Jubbas (loose kurtas), they are Bangladeshis."

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs on Wednesday told Rajya Sabha that as per the available data with the government, around two crore illegal are living in