Side effects of workout grow common

Three years ago, Christina D’Ambrosio went to her first spin class, pedalling fast on a stationary bike to the rhythms of popular music as an instructor shouted motivation.

But D’Ambrosio, who exercises regularly, found the hour-long class was harder than she anticipated. By the end her legs were sore and wobbly. “I thought my body just wasn’t used to that kind of muscle ache because it was my first class,” said D’Ambrosio, a kindergarten teacher from Pleasantville, New York.

Over the next two days, her legs throbbed with excruciating pain, her urine turned a dark shade of brown, and she felt nauseated. Eventually, she went to a hospital, where she was told she had rhabdomyolysis, a rare but life-threatening condition often caused by extreme It occurs when overworked muscles begin to die and leak their contents into the bloodstream, straining the kidneys and causing severe

After a two-week hospital stay, D’Ambrosio was released and has since recovered. Her case was highlighted in April in The American Journal of Medicine along with two other cases of spinning-induced rhabdomyolysis treated by the same doctors.

The report noted that at least 46 other cases of people developing the condition after a spin class were documented in the medical literature, 42 of them in people taking their first class. The report cautioned that the condition was very rare, and not a reason to avoid high-intensity But the authors said their goal was to raise public awareness so that people who begin a tough new workout program will ease into it to lower their risk of injury. “I would never discourage exercise, ever,” said Alan Coffino, the chairman of medicine at Northern Westchester Hospital and a co-author of the new study. “Spin class is a great But it’s not an activity where you start off at full speed. And it’s important for the public to realise this and for trainers to realise this.”

Rhabdo, as many experts call it, has long been documented among soldiers, firefighters and others whose professions can be physically demanding. An Army study in 2012 estimated that about 400 cases of the condition are diagnosed among active-duty soldiers each year.

On occasion, there have also been large clusters of college athletes hospitalised with it after particularly gruelling workouts.

But doctors say they are now seeing more of it among weekend warriors driven in part by the popularity of high-intensity workouts. Spinning, in particular, has gained a huge following; large chains like FlyWheel, SoulCycle and others report millions of rides and tens of millions in annual sales. Studies show that high-intensity offers myriad benefits, but for a small subset of people, many of them beginners, rhabdo can crop up and quickly turn ugly.

