Sikhs in US are not feeling safe, raise it with Trump: Amarinder to Swaraj

A 26-year-old man from Telangana was shot at by an unidentified person in California

A 26-year-old man from Telangana was shot at by an unidentified person in California

External Affairs Minister today directed Indian Ambassador in the US Navtej Sarna to update Chief Minister Capt about issues relating to safety and security of Indians in that country.



Swaraj's direction came after the Chief Minister, in a tweet, requested Prime Minister and Swaraj to take up the issue of security concerns of Indians living in the US with President



"I have asked Sardar Navtej Singh Sarna, Indian Ambassador in Washington, to update you on this," Swaraj tweeted.



Earlier, Singh said in a tweet, "Indians, are not feeling safe, please take up their security with @realDonaldTrump on priority @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj ji."



There has been a spate of attacks on Indians in several parts of the US in the last three months.



A 26-year-old man from Telangana was shot at by an unidentified person in California in the US on June 4 and continues to be in "very critical condition".

Press Trust of India