Sikkim standoff: China issues safety advisory for citizens coming to India

It is not a travel alert. It is advisory asking Chinese travellers to be careful, an official said

on Saturday issued a safety advisory for its citizens travelling to amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam area in the sector.



"It is not a travel alert. It is advisory asking to be careful," an official of the Foreign Ministry here told PTI.



The advisory asked to to pay close attention to the security situation and take necessary precautions.



The advisory was issued through the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.



On July 5, had said that it will decide on issuing travel alert for visiting depending on the security situation, playing down reports in the official media asking Chinese investors to be on alert in view of the standoff at the border.



and have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while claims it as part of its Donglang region.



Of the 3,488-km-long India- border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in

Press Trust of India