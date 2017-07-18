Sikkim standoff: India should prepare for confrontation, says Chinese media

needs to prepare for the standoff with near the Sikkim sector becoming a long- term situation, an article in a state-run Chinese daily said today, warning that more such conflicts can trigger "an all out confrontation" along the entire



The Op-ed article in the Global Times claimed that the Indian action to stop Chinese troops from building a road near the Doklam plateau was a "blatant infringement on China's sovereignty".



The road is near the trijunction with Bhutan.has expressed concern over the road construction, fearing it may allow Chinese troops to cut India's access to its northeastern states. It has conveyed to that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications forThe Chinese action has led to a month-long military standoff.The article said that if "stirs up conflicts in several spots, it must face the consequence of an all-out confrontation with along the entire LAC (Line of Actual Control)."Of the 3,488-km-long border shares with from to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.The article in the tabloid daily, which is a part of the ruling Communist Party of media group, said: "As the confrontation goes on, needs to get ready for the face- off becoming a long-term situation and at the same time, needs to maintain a sense of rationality."" doesn't advocate and tries hard to avoid a military clash with India, but doesn't fear going to war to safeguard sovereignty either, and will make itself ready for a long-term confrontation," it said.It said that there are voices within that call for the Indian troops to be "expelled immediately", while Indian public opinion "is clamouring for war with China"."However, the two sides need to exercise restraint and avoid the current conflict spiralling out of control," it said.