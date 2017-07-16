Sikkim standoff to worsen if India doesn't pull back troops: Chinese media

The diplomatic resolution of the row is not possible unless troops are withdrawn by India, which by "turning a deaf ear" to Beijing's demand will only worsen the situation, China's state-run media said on Friday.

India's External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said diplomatic channels were "available" to the two countries to resolve the stand-off in the sector.

However, the commentary in Xinhua news agency seemed to reject India's overture, saying there was no room for talks until Indian troops vacated - a disputed territory between and Bhutan.

" has made it clear that there is no room for negotiations on this incident and must withdraw its border-crossing troops from For China, the line is the bottom line," the commentary said.

" has a will to solve the problem peacefully by diplomatic means and also cherishes peace and serenity in the areas, but the precondition is that the trespassers of must withdraw unconditionally."

It said by "turning a deaf ear" to China's demand for troop withdrawal, "will worsen the month-long stand-off and put itself further into embarrassment".

" has to know (that) illegal stay of its troops in will by no means force a fait accompli there, and that it has to change mind before things go even worse.

" should not regard the existing situation as the same as or even similar to the previous two stand-offs in 2013 and 2014 near Ladakh, a disputed area between China, Pakistan and in southeastern Kashmir.

"Diplomatic efforts led the troop frictions there to a well-arranged end. But this time it is a totally different case."

It said China's several protests and arguments have failed to bring back to reason.

"In recent years, some Indian civil groups, tinted with intense nationalism, have been constantly stirring up anti- sentiments, even clamouring to boycott 'the commodities of hostile countries' at a time when the situation on China-Indian boundary intensified.

"As an old Chinese saying goes, peace is most precious. It has been noticed that Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar recently has made positive remarks in Singapore, saying that ' and should not let differences become disputes'.

"What would like to see more are corresponding actions taken by

"It is highly anticipated that would abide by the basic principles of international law and would not stick to its errors stubbornly."

