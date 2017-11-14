Simplex gets phase-I of DN Nagar-Mankhurd Metro 2B corridor

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday said it has appointed Infrastructures to design and construct 12-km long viaduct and eleven elevated stations (first part) on the DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B Corridor.

At Rs 1,080 crore, was the lowest bidder, which will construct 11 elevated stations from ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Old Airport, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, College, Bandra (W), Office, Income Tax Office and BKC.

“The contract will be awarded to the contractor after the executive committee accords its approval” Metropolitan Commissioner said UPS Madan said in a statement.

The DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B Corridor is 23.5-km corridor and will have 22 stations.