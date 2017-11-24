Sindhu eases into Hong Kong Open semis

Rio Olympic silver-medallist booked her place in the semi-finals of the Superseries after easing past Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in straight games in the women's singles event here on Friday.

The second-seed looked dominant throughout the match as she clinched a comfortable 21-12, 21-19 win over her Japanese opponent Yamaguchi in a one-sided quarter-final contest that lasted just 37 minutes.

It was Sindhu's fourth triumph over Yamaguchi in their last six meetings.

With the win, the Indian shuttler has now set up a clash against sixth-seed of for a place in the finals.

Sindhu, who is the lone Indian survivor in the Hong Kong Open, earlier cemented her spot in the last-eight of the tournament by coming strong over of Japan and defeating the Asian junior champion 21-14, 21-17.