Sindhu loses 18-21 18-21 in final of Hong Kong Open against Tai Tzu Ying

After making her second successive show in the finals, India ace shuttler yet again failed to lift her first title, as she conceded another defeat from of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles event, on Sunday.

In a repeat of last year's final, received a 21-18, 21-18 defeat from Tai in a match which lasted for nearly 45 minutes.

trailed the Chinese Taipei opponent since the very beginning as she failed to get the opening she was looking for against the defending champion.

The world no. 1 maintained the lead throughout the first game and equaled with only at the 18th point, where the Indian won four consecutive points to match her opponent.

However, failed to take a lead from there and eventually lost the first game 21-18 to Tai after making some unforced errors.

came better in the next game and gave a neck-to-neck fight to Tai and pulled the lead from her.

At the mid game interval had a slender lead of 11-9, but Tai made a strong 17-12 comeback and dominated the game once again.

The Rio Olympic medallist looked weak against Tai's flawless game and committed way too many errors in the final showdown and also lost the second game 21-18.

With this win, Tai has emerged strong over the Indian in eight of the last eleven encounters, including the All England and Australian Open tournaments this year.